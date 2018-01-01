Nlrb

Why the NLRB Says This Franchise Isn't a Joint Employer, But McDonald's Is
Joint Employer

Why the NLRB Says This Franchise Isn't a Joint Employer, But McDonald's Is

The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Lawmakers Question Legality of NLRB's Joint Employer Decision
Joint Employer

Lawmakers Question Legality of NLRB's Joint Employer Decision

Congress joins the franchising industry in seeking explanations.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard
Joint Employer

Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard

Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case
Franchisees

Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case

A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Land in the Unions' Cross Hairs
Labor laws

Entrepreneurs Land in the Unions' Cross Hairs

New labor law regulations shorten the time period for holding an election after a petition is filed. Employers may want to take proactive steps.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision
Franchise

The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision

The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Should Complaining About Work on Social Media Be a Fireable Offense?
Gossip

Should Complaining About Work on Social Media Be a Fireable Offense?

A federal agency has ruled that two trash-talking employees fired by a Connecticut bar and grill in 2011 must be rehired by owners no later than this Friday.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Turns Out It Is Illegal to Force Employees to Be Positive
Managing Employees

Turns Out It Is Illegal to Force Employees to Be Positive

We all want positive employees. But employer policies that mandate that attitude now are unlawful.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
