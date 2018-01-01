Office Furniture

15 Modern Office Furniture and Layout Trends (Infographic)
A conscious effort to make an office conducive to comfort and collaboration is a very good investment.
Jonathan Long | 1 min read
This Company Set Up an Amazing Office Inside a Historic Victorian Castle
Now this is some startup space built for kings and queens.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
9 Ways to Create a Workspace That Enhances Your Productivity
A few small adjustments can change your office to a temple of comfort and creativity.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Nissan's Goofy Self-Parking Office Chairs Could Save Our Lazy Butts
Clap once to put them in their place and feel the corporate power.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Dingy Basements and Cluttered Garages. How Startup Spaces Inspire Office Design.
The 'unintentional design' of today's makeshift startup spaces might inspire innovation at your organization, too.
Meg Osman | 6 min read
U.S. Air Force Veteran Makes Old Spaces Feel New Again at Kitchen Tune-Up
For 22 years, Stu Reid has remodeled everything from kitchens and bathrooms to the interior of a private jet.
Erin Schultz | 4 min read
5 Inexpensive Workspace Improvements That Boost Productivity
Don't underestimate how much natural light, a few house plants and some fresh paint can brighten the bottom line.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
Think Privacy for Open Office Layouts That Work
This simple office arrangement can foster both collaboration and privacy.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.
Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
