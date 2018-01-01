Self-control

Procrastinators: How to Fight Your Genes and Get Stuff Done Now
Procrastinators: How to Fight Your Genes and Get Stuff Done Now

Procrastination may be hereditary, but that doesn't get you off the hook: It's still possible to develop better habits and change your behavior.
Laura Entis | 8 min read
Good Results Are Worth the Wait. Self-Control Will Get You There.
Good Results Are Worth the Wait. Self-Control Will Get You There.

Here are three ways to strengthen your self-control, a cornerstone of emotional intelligence.
Harrison Monarth | 5 min read
