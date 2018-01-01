Spanx

Spanx's Sara Blakely on How She Created an Inspiring Work Environment
Spanx's Sara Blakely on How She Created an Inspiring Work Environment

The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how the headquarters design motivates and inspires employees. Part of our Insights series.
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on Finding New Ideas
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on Finding New Ideas

Inventor and founder Sara Blakely on how she comes up with new ideas for her body-slimming undergarment company.
The Innovators: Spanx Founder Sara Blakely
The Innovators: Spanx Founder Sara Blakely

The founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how she turned her invention into a household name.
Sara Blakely on Resilience
Sara Blakely on Resilience

The founder of Spanx opens up about what drives her -- and the critical life lesson she learned early on.
