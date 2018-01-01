Starting Over
9/11
I Survived 9/11 but My Business Didn't. This Is What I Learned From Rebuilding.
When something is too big to overcome, start over.
More From This Topic
Motivation
The Top 5 Reasons Not to Become an Entrepreneur
No enterprise undertaken in hate will profit you and working for yourself probably won't be a better job.
Pivots
8 Ways To Pivot Your Business To Kickstart Growth
Quite the opposite of a move of desperation, a pivot can be an act of liberation, freeing your product or company from your own preconceptions.
Editor's Note
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation
Good (almost) always follows bad.
Wisdom
5 Adages That Have Stood the Test of Time
No matter what else changes, folk wisdom will always ring true.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Where to Start When You Have to Start Over
New beginnings usually follow unwanted endings. Making the best of it is the only wise choice.