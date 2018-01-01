Surge Pricing

This Man Inadvertently Racked Up a $1,171 In-Flight Wi-Fi Bill
Business Travel

Oops.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Uber in Hot Water Again Over Surge Pricing Revelations
Uber adds to its string of recent PR disasters with a report that the company created artificial surge pricing conditions by keeping some of its drivers off the road.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Outrageously Silly Argument Against Uber's Surge Pricing
Uber can charge what it likes, and that has some people muttering that the car-service company is to blame for all our economic ills. Humbug.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
