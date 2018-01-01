Transgender

What Businesses in NYC Need to Know About Discrimination Against Transgender Workers
Legal

The city recently released updated guidelines on what actions are considered discrimination.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Girl Scouts Raise $250,000 After Rejecting Donor Who Didn't Want Funds to Go to Transgender Scouts
Crowdfunding

The Western Washington state chapter of the youth organization has piggy-backed on growing awareness and acceptance of what it means to be transgender.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Bruce Jenner Story and the Crisis of Identity at Work
Faith

Business leaders need to understand individual crises within their workforce and work to limit judgment and shame.
Sandi Krakowski | 7 min read
