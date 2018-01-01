Zenefits
CEOs
The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016
Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Zenefits
Zenefits Lays Off 17 Percent of Workers to 'Refocus'
Zenefits has been in crisis mode for the last few weeks after removing its CEO and founder, Parker Conrad.
Zenefits
Zenefits CEO Resigns Amid Compliance Issues
Chief Executive Parker Conrad has been replaced by David Sacks, a former executive at Yammer and PayPal who joined Zenefits a year ago as chief operating officer.
Zenefits
How This Company Is Helping Businesses Find Zen in Human Resource Paperwork
Zenefits benefits-management software might be a busy entrepreneur's best friend -- but is it a benefits provider's worst nightmare?
Zenefits
Zenefits Rolls Out Free Software to Help Businesses Comply With Health-Care Requirements
With employers facing new Affordable Care Act reporting requirements in 2016, one human-resources tech company is automating the process.
Human Resources
ZenPayroll Moves Into Benefits, Changes Name to Gusto
The expansion puts the online human-resources startup squarely in competition with larger rival Zenefits.
Competition
Inside the Bizarre Battle Unfolding Between ADP and Zenefits
Zenefits, an HR software startup valued at $4.5 billion, has found itself in the crosshairs of payroll giant ADP.
Hiring Employees
The CEO of Zenefits Told a Prospective Employee to Join Uber Instead -- And His Reasoning Is Brilliant
If you don't get what we do then don't come a-knockin'.
Funding
Zenefits, a 2-Year-Old Startup, Is Now Valued at $4.5 Billion
The San Francisco startup offers free HR software to small and medium-sized businesses, and makes money by collecting commissions from benefits providers.
Celebrities
Jared Leto Is the Latest Celeb to Hop on the Entrepreneurial Bandwagon
The Academy Award-winning actor and musician has invested in tech startup Zenefits, an automated human resources company.