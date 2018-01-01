Zenefits

More From This Topic

Zenefits Lays Off 17 Percent of Workers to 'Refocus'
Zenefits

Zenefits Lays Off 17 Percent of Workers to 'Refocus'

Zenefits has been in crisis mode for the last few weeks after removing its CEO and founder, Parker Conrad.
Erin Griffith | 6 min read
Zenefits CEO Resigns Amid Compliance Issues
Zenefits

Zenefits CEO Resigns Amid Compliance Issues

Chief Executive Parker Conrad has been replaced by David Sacks, a former executive at Yammer and PayPal who joined Zenefits a year ago as chief operating officer.
Reuters | 3 min read
How This Company Is Helping Businesses Find Zen in Human Resource Paperwork
Zenefits

How This Company Is Helping Businesses Find Zen in Human Resource Paperwork

Zenefits benefits-management software might be a busy entrepreneur's best friend -- but is it a benefits provider's worst nightmare?
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Zenefits Rolls Out Free Software to Help Businesses Comply With Health-Care Requirements
Zenefits

Zenefits Rolls Out Free Software to Help Businesses Comply With Health-Care Requirements

With employers facing new Affordable Care Act reporting requirements in 2016, one human-resources tech company is automating the process.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
ZenPayroll Moves Into Benefits, Changes Name to Gusto
Human Resources

ZenPayroll Moves Into Benefits, Changes Name to Gusto

The expansion puts the online human-resources startup squarely in competition with larger rival Zenefits.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Inside the Bizarre Battle Unfolding Between ADP and Zenefits
Competition

Inside the Bizarre Battle Unfolding Between ADP and Zenefits

Zenefits, an HR software startup valued at $4.5 billion, has found itself in the crosshairs of payroll giant ADP.
Julie Bort | 8 min read
The CEO of Zenefits Told a Prospective Employee to Join Uber Instead -- And His Reasoning Is Brilliant
Hiring Employees

The CEO of Zenefits Told a Prospective Employee to Join Uber Instead -- And His Reasoning Is Brilliant

If you don't get what we do then don't come a-knockin'.
Julie Bort | 4 min read
Zenefits, a 2-Year-Old Startup, Is Now Valued at $4.5 Billion
Funding

Zenefits, a 2-Year-Old Startup, Is Now Valued at $4.5 Billion

The San Francisco startup offers free HR software to small and medium-sized businesses, and makes money by collecting commissions from benefits providers.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Jared Leto Is the Latest Celeb to Hop on the Entrepreneurial Bandwagon
Celebrities

Jared Leto Is the Latest Celeb to Hop on the Entrepreneurial Bandwagon

The Academy Award-winning actor and musician has invested in tech startup Zenefits, an automated human resources company.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.