My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

More Trouble for Facebook! 3 Things You Should Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Christopher Wylie, a former employee of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, says the company mishandled the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users. The information, Wylie says, was used to create newsfeed campaigns to help Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
  2. Plattsburgh, N.Y. is the first U.S. city to ban cryptocurrency mining. Due to its low electricity costs, the city was attractive to large-scale mining operations, but overuse resulted in the city needing to buy supplemental power at a higher cost.
  3. The fairytale is over for UMBC's basketball team, who made history as the first 16-seed team to beat a 1-seed team in the men's NCAA tournament. UMBC lost last night, but you're still an inspiration, Retrievers, and we forgive you for destroying all of our brackets.

Related: Is Elon Musk Just Messing With Us? 

Is Elon Musk Just Messing With Us? Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue