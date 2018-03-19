More Trouble for Facebook! 3 Things You Should Know Today.
- Christopher Wylie, a former employee of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, says the company mishandled the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users. The information, Wylie says, was used to create newsfeed campaigns to help Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
- Plattsburgh, N.Y. is the first U.S. city to ban cryptocurrency mining. Due to its low electricity costs, the city was attractive to large-scale mining operations, but overuse resulted in the city needing to buy supplemental power at a higher cost.
- The fairytale is over for UMBC's basketball team, who made history as the first 16-seed team to beat a 1-seed team in the men's NCAA tournament. UMBC lost last night, but you're still an inspiration, Retrievers, and we forgive you for destroying all of our brackets.
