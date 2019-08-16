My Queue

Success Stories

The Story of How the First WakandaCon Came to Be

The convention, based on the "Black Panther" movie, has found incredible success after just two events.
Guest Writer
Writer, Publicist and Founder of C1 Revolution
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution talks with the founder of WakandaCon.

The creator and founder, David Barthwell, had the idea of WakandaCon because he wanted to go to Wakanda, to transport himself into an environment where he felt he was living a version of the Black Panther movie. 

The founder describes the festival as a "three-day Afro-futuristic convention celebrating black nerd culture, self-expression, cultivating visions of a real utopia for communities around the diaspora." Outside of planning birthday parties, Barthwell says he had no previous experience planning events. Within the first week of the event's webpage going up, 10,000 people had signed up.

Barthwell says that if he could give his younger self advice, he'd recommend purchasing cryptocurrency Bitcoin as well as committing to trusting his instincts. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How This Mexican-American Artist Is Raising Social Awareness in His Chicago Community

