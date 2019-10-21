Social Media

Watch This Funny Video to Find Inner Peace With Annoying People's Instagram Accounts

Looking at pictures of influencers' fabulous lives doesn't have to drive you insane.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

In his new book and video series, Very Modern Mantras: Daily Affirmations for Daily Aggravationshumor writer Dan Zevin has created a guide for navigating the annoyances we face on a daily basis, like ice-cold food deliveries, over-sharing coworkers and grunting dudes at the gym, to name a few.

In this video revolving around Instagram, Zevin helps you tame the feelings of jealousy ("Why do they get to go on such nice vacations?") or confusion ("How does this idiot have more followers than me?") that can bubble up in the best of us.

Check out more videos from the hilarious series here, and follow @ModernMantras on Instagram for more mindful meditations. 

Related: This Hilarious Video Takes on Everything Awful About Open-Office Floor Plans

