Watch This Funny Video to Find Inner Peace With Annoying People's Instagram Accounts

Looking at pictures of influencers' fabulous lives doesn't have to drive you insane.

October 21, 2019 1 min read

In his new book and video series, Very Modern Mantras: Daily Affirmations for Daily Aggravations, humor writer Dan Zevin has created a guide for navigating the annoyances we face on a daily basis, like ice-cold food deliveries, over-sharing coworkers and grunting dudes at the gym, to name a few.

In this video revolving around Instagram, Zevin helps you tame the feelings of jealousy ("Why do they get to go on such nice vacations?") or confusion ("How does this idiot have more followers than me?") that can bubble up in the best of us.

