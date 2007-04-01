Helpful Hub

My Queue

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When it comes to collaboration, many entrepreneurs still go the clunky-but-familiar e-mail route. Wrike.com is a web-based task management service that helps bridge the gap between e-mail collaboration and Web 2.0 online collaboration. Wrike keeps track of e-mails and deadlines between group members working on a project. Tasks can be assigned and shared, and bringing in members is as easy as sending them an e-mail with a CC to wrike@wrike.com.

There aren't a lot of bells and whistles, making for a more user-friendly experience. Wrike keeps tasks organized and makes for a central online reference point for projects, participants and deadlines. At this price (free), it's worth checking into for help untangling the mass of e-mails, responses, CCs and BCCs that inevitably goes along with using e-mail to collaborate.

