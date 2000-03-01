The Gamblers

Profile of Las Vegas Reservation Systems
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

They may not be pushing 60 like the majority of travel conference attendees, but that doesn't mean Tom Breitling, 30, and Tim Poster, 31, aren't industry vets. It's been 10 years since they turned Poster's University of Southern California business class project into Las Vegas Reservation Systems (LVRS), a hotel booking engine for properties based in, yes, Sin City. The crap shoot was transferring their success onto the Internet. After all, their money, lives and futures were at stake.

Let go of your seat--Travelscape.com Inc., now parent company to LVRS, had gross bookings of $104 million last year--a $77 million increase from 1998, when LVRS, once purely a call center, discovered Internet booking. Seeing as how industry forecasters are predicting online travel to be a $16.6 billion market by 2003, and last January's official launch of Travelscape.com offered wholesale hotel-only and air and hotel packages to destinations worldwide, the growth is no surprise. The time and technology involved were, however.

"Las Vegas isn't like Silicon Valley, where a million different companies can help you at every corner," says Breitling, who oversaw everything tech until he and Poster found outsourcing help last year from chief technology officer Michelle Decker. Thanks to the partners' 16-hour days about six-and-a-half days a week, Travelscape.com, partner to huge Net portals like EarthLink, MSN's Expedia.com and MapQuest, is on its way to international recognition. The recent additions of its rental car interface (December 1999) and discount cruise division (last month), along with more hotel and airline accounts as well as a proposed customer loyalty program, should consume the boys' every moment.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.