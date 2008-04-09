9 Steps to Better Security

As your business gets more dependent on technology, your computer becomes more targeted by hackers and others constantly on the prowl for vulnerabilities.

April 9, 2008 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some data security attacks are done by those who just want the challenge of breaking into a system. But most attacks have more malicious intent such as stealing credit card numbers, social security numbers or other personal data for immediate financial gain. Corporate intellectual property theft is also done by hackers to resell the information or on behalf of competitors.

To protect your critical information, here's an arsenal of must-have tools and procedures: