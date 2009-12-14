Check Out Your Checkout

Simple fixes can reduce the number of abandoned carts cluttering up your site.

Preston Wily couldn't understand why nearly half of his customers were abandoning their shopping carts at sewelldirect.com, his Orem, Utah-based online retailer of computer and electronic equipment. The partner and president of the company suspected the problem was with the shipping and billing information page, where nearly 23 percent of shoppers left their carts.

A couple of simple fixes, including letting customers check out without a password and withholding a request to send them a newsletter until after the transaction had been made, cut abandon rates to less than 20 percent.

Greg Hintz, North American regional business lead for Yahoo! Shopping, offers suggestions for how to check up on your own shopping carts to ensure you're keeping customers from abandoning them:

Customers should be able to input and apply discounts from coupon and gift certificate codes easily. Allowing them to see the effect before they give credit card information can make them feel as if they're getting a deal and proceed. Be safe. Customers look for safe transactions and will bail if they don't see the security hallmarks.

At a minimum, Hintz says, you must have a secure encrypted connection and make sure it is clearly labeled as such.