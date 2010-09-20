Click to Avoid a Fashion Emergency

Style Advice
Marissa Evans knows that when the fashion-conscious dress up, they like opinions about their outfit. But what if no one's around? Evans founded GoTryItOn.com for just such an occasion: Users upload photos of their outfits and get real-time fashion advice from the site's community. Users can also dole out "wear it" or "change it" ratings on posted looks.

All the Rage
Go Try It On already has more than 500,000 opinions, and Evans says sponsors are knocking down her door. "Our site is full of women saying, ‘I'm not sure what to wear, this is what I like, now give me product suggestions,'" Evans says. "This includes apparel, accessories and even beauty tips. There's lots of opportunity for natural partnerships with companies."

Get an Opinion
To get honest fashion advice, users upload a photo and add a description. Photos of multiple outfits can be posted at once so the community can choose "Which One is Best?" The second the look is posted, the community begins to offer counsel. And with the site's mobile feature, budding fashionistas can upload photos right from the dressing room.

Give an Opinion
A user whose reviews are deemed the most helpful gets a Fashionista Badge from the site. Advice is supposed to be constructive, and Evans curates the posts to ensure that. "What I really wanted was to create a space where people can get helpful--not hurtful--comments," she says. "My hope is that our users remain very respectful."

