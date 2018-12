Do These Four Changes Foretell a Better 2011 For Small Businesses?

December 15, 2010 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For pretty much the whole year and a half I've been blogging here on the Daily Dose, it's been a chronicle of gloom, recession and woe -- whether it be troubles finding customers or finding loans But it appears that we're now starting to see business improve for entrepreneurs, despite the recent (slightly) higher unemployment numbers . Here are four indicators that there really is light at the end of this tunnel, and that it's not the light from an oncoming train:Overall unemployment rates are still disturbingly high, butiness hires there's been a real turnaround in small-business hiring . Firms with less than 50 workers pink-slipped 3 million people in the past two years. But in the past nine months, the trend turned, and 200,000 have been hired back. Particularly strong are service-sector businesses, which did 91 percent of the small-business hiring in November. Last month, service businesses hired 49,000 people out of 54,000 total small-bus. Small-business bankruptcies are down. I can remember when economists were forecasting that the BIG wave of small-business bankruptcies was still to come . But in fact, bankruptcies are starting to ebb.After a couple solid years of cutting expenses to the bone, there are signs entrepreneurs are ramping up marketing budgets to capture more business on the economic upswing. A study from Zoomerang showed more than half of small businesses in a 1,000-company sample had a marketing budget for 2011 of $1,000 or less, while another 20 percent planned to spend as much as $9,000. They're focusing where marketing is cheap -- the Internet, which was the most popular marketing method respondents said they plan to use. Only 3 percent of small businesses said they plan to spend less in 2011 than they did this year, while 17 percent will spend more.For a while, you couldn't sell your small business to anyone, at any price. The market seemed to grind to a halt. In my town, I saw plenty of 'for sale' signs in retail shop windows stay up for two years running, and then doors would close for good. But now, even in hard-hit parts of the country, businesses are trading hands again. In California, BizBen.com reports, nearly 1,000 small businesses sold last month, compared with just 24 in November last year.Leave a comment and let us know.