Starting a Business

How to Boost Traffic to Your Listing on Google Maps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Marketing consultant and author
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One way of finding customers is making sure that it's as easy as possible for customers to find you. If your business has one or more physical locations, using Google Boost is a good new way to showcase your business for as little as $50 per month to people who search for nearby businesses using Google Maps or location-specific searches. Here's how it works.

Your business shows up on Google Maps through only a free business listing in Google Places, so the first step is to create or claim your free listing in Google Places. Go to Google.com and click on Business Solutions to find Google Places and the instructions for creating or claiming your listing.

Once your listing is active on Google Places, you can increase the odds that people will click on your business listing by placing a Google Boost ad. Boost ads can be easily created directly from your Google Places account, and you won't need to spend a lot of time managing complex campaigns or bidding on keywords. Google Boost manages everything for you and charges you by the click according to your specified monthly budget.

Boost ads appear in Google's sponsored search results (at the top of the page or in the right column) when Google determines that your Google Places listing is relevant to someone's search inquiry. Boost ads can display the following information about your business.

  • Your business name, address and phone number.
  • Your business website address (if your URL is under 35 characters).
  • A short description of your business.
  • Star ratings and the number of reviews on your Google Places page.
  • A link to your Google Places Page.
  • Tags you've created for your Google Places page.

Whenever Google shows a map along with search results containing your Boost ad, your business location is marked on the map with a blue marker instead of the red markers that identify the locations of businesses without Boost ads.

Once your Boost ad is approved and active, your Google Places account dashboard will show a link to a Boost dashboard with a daily report of your Boost ad performance. The report shows impressions, clicks and costs attributed to your Boost ad. The report also shows the top keywords people are using when your Boost ad appears.

To make sure your Boost ad is always focused on finding the most customers possible, try using the combination of your Boost ad and Places listing to highlight a new customer offer for a few weeks. Then, change your offer and use your reports to measure the performance of the new offer against the old one. Repeat the process until you think you have the best response rate for your budget.

Have you given Google Boost a try? Leave a comment and tell us what you think.

John Arnold is president of Aveta Marketing, a marketing agency in Boulder, Colo.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market