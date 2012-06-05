When to Buy New Computers for Your Business

June 5, 2012 3 min read

Q: When do I absolutely need to upgrade my company's computer systems?

A: We feel your pain. Laying out thousands of dollars for equipment and software that can lose half its value by the time it's wired into an office is a tough pill for any business owner to swallow.

What's more, says James Gaskin, a Dallas-based technology consultant, the issue of upgrading "keeps coming up every few years, or each time a small business goes out to buy a computer and finds that its new laptop uses a fresh [operating system] that's incompatible with what they run back at the office."

Upgrades are essential to keeping your business productive and, perhaps more important, secure.

Q: Is your hardware connected to the internet?

No: Intra-office file servers and printers may never need upgrades. With printers, the manufacturer should provide new drivers that allow the machines to work with updated operating systems.

Yes: At a minimum, keep your security software, browsers and operating systems updated. "If you don't do that much, it's a fool's savings," Gaskin says. "You'll spend much more later after a computer virus wipes out everything."

Turn to the cloud for new software instead of installing expensive programs all at once. This way software becomes a more manageable, fixed, long-term cost instead of one big upfront expense. Future upgrades are automatic.

And remember, there's no need to replace all your computers at the same time. Put the upcoming Windows 8 on one or two PCs and leave the rest running Windows 7. That should buy you another couple of years.

Q: Do you use laptops?

No: Good. PC towers are the pickup trucks of computing: They can do a lot of heavy lifting, and they'll last longer--usually five years.

Yes: Laptops have an average life span of three years, assuming you don't lose or damage them first. Budget accordingly.

Q: Do your employees need smartphones?

No: Nothing to worry about here.

Yes: Let your staff use their phones. For security reasons, write a company policy that spells out what, exactly, employees can't do with their

personal phones. For example: Downloading company files is grounds for termination.