Starting a Business

4 Ways to Find Your Next Revolutionary Business Idea

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

4 Ways to Find Your Next Revolutionary Idea

As we celebrate our country's birthday with traditional outdoor barbeques and fireworks this Independence Day, it's also a time to reflect on your business and find the spark for your next "revolutionary" idea.

No clue what that is? You're not alone, says Andover, Mass.-based innovation consultant Thomas Koulopoulos, author of The Innovation Zone (Nicholas Brealey Publishing, 2009). Entrepreneurs tend to fall in love with their original ideas or vision, which keeps them from growing the business, he says. To ignite new light bulb moments, start with these idea-generating tactics:

Embrace fear. Ask yourself: "What scares me?" Then, explore that dark space. What if you overhauled your product and reintroduced it -- what features would it have? Where would you invest money if you replaced a major conference or trade show with other lead-generating activities? Even if something is working for you, is there a way to make it better? As for your competition, instead of studying what they're doing, contemplate what they're afraid of, too. Don't let fear deter you from exploring potential new ideas, Koulopoulos says.

Related: A Secret to Creative Problem Solving

Pull the trigger. Generate new ideas by trying an exercise Koulopoulos calls "triggering." First, state your problem or challenge. For example, let's say you want to create a new product to compete in the crowded protein bar market. You would then gather several unrelated items, such as a stapler, coffee cup, a yoga mat, and a pencil. "I put them all on the table and say, 'Relate every one of these things to your problem,'" he explains. "What happens is people start to think in very nonconventional ways." Maybe your protein bar could be formulated with herbal ingredients for energy (idea sparked by the coffee cup) or relaxation (think yoga mat). The ideas don't even have to make sense at first. The goal is to find ways to connect them back to the product.

Related Video: The Esquire Guy's Witty Guide to Collaboration

Create a massive matrix. Gather 'round, get out your big white pad, and create a huge matrix -- he calls it a “morphological matrix” -- of all the possible ways that you could address a problem or seize an opportunity. When done in groups, Koulopoulos says this gets everyone thinking about how to attack every element of the problem. Then, recombine those elements in unique ways. "Burger King's new bacon sundae is a good example of how you can take a company's existing resources and recombine them into something new that people are talking about," he adds.

Take time out. It's summer. Take a break from your business, even if it's just a quick getaway or a weekend disconnect. Rest and recharge to stoke creativity and prevent burnout, which is the enemy of great ideas, he says.

Related: How Google's Marissa Mayer Prevents Burnout
 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market