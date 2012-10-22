Growth Strategies

Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?
Image credit: eHow
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
min read

Former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney wants you to tell your employees who to vote for on Nov. 6. Presumably, that is because he thinks entrepreneurs and business owners will vote for him.

In a National Federation of Independent Business town-hall style teleconference discussion this summer, Mitt Romney encouraged business owners to talk to their employees about who they should vote for.

"I hope you make it very clear to your employees what you believe is in the best interest of your enterprise and therefore their job and their future in the upcoming elections. And whether you agree with me or you agree with President Obama, or whatever your political view, I hope -- I hope you pass those along to your employees," said Romney. "Nothing illegal about you talking to your employees about what you believe is best for the business, because I think that will figure into their election decision, their voting decision and of course doing that with your family and your kids as well."

This quote is too often "skewed, partial and out-of-context" when brought up in the media, said an NFIB policy analyst during a NFIB live chat with its members Friday afternoon. Further, the analyst said that NFIB had extended the invitation to President Barack Obama to participate in the same teleconference. Of late, the NFIB has come under fire for being conservative-leaning and for defending the interests of big business.

Related: In Contentious Debate, Obama and Romney Spar Over Small-Business Jobs

While it isn't illegal to tell your employees which candidate will be better for the business, you would be smart to very clearly state that you are not looking to pressure your employees to vote one way or another, according to attorney Robin E. Shea, editor of the blog Employment and Labor Insider

See Where the Candidates Stand on Small-Business IssuesRecently megamillionaire and Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel has drawn attention for sending an email to thousands of employees telling them that their job could be on the line if Obama were re-elected. The letter was first published by news and entertainment site Gawker.

Related: Save for Tax Clash, Veep Debate Mum on Small Business

"The economy doesn't currently pose a threat to your job. What does threaten your job however, is another 4 years of the same Presidential administration," wrote Siegel. "Of course, as your employer, I can't tell you whom to vote for, and I certainly wouldn't interfere with your right to vote for whomever you choose. In fact, I encourage you to vote for whomever you think will serve your interests the best." Siegel then goes on to explain why Obama’s re-election would force him to lay off people.

Do you tell your employees who they should vote for? Why or why not? Leave a comment below and let us know. 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?