Growth Strategies

HomeAway Partners With Gogobot to Gain a New Edge in Vacation Rentals

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vacation-rental giant HomeAway has partnered with vacation recommendation site Gogobot to launch "Insider Guides," a new feature that allows rental-property owners to provide localized tips and recommendations to prospective renters.

Insider Guides are in direct competition with Airbnb's Neighborhoods feature, which launched last November. Airbnb, which facilitates peer-to-peer property renting, now has multimedia travel guides for 12 cities around the world, including New York, Berlin and Rio de Janeiro.

Comparatively, HomeAway's online guides are created by its rental owners to highlight the interesting things to see and do in their local areas. They have the potential to reach more cities than Airbnb's internally created guides, since members of HomeAway's global user base can create them at will.

As part of the partnership, Insider Guides will combine the owners' advice with Gogobot's editorial content and reviews from its members. While HomeAway adds value to its core business, Gogobot gets new content for its 2.5 million members. Through Gogobot's mobile app for iOS and Android, travelers can access the guidebooks on the go for maps, directions and more.

HomeAway and its subsidiary Vacation Rentals By Owner (VRBO), a rental website that it acquired in 2006, together offer more than 740,000 rental properties around the world, according to the company. HomeAway went public in 2011 and has a market capitalization of nearly $2.7 billion.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Gogobot was founded in 2010 and has raised $19 million in venture capital from various investors, including Battery Ventures and Redpoint Ventures.

Related: The Young Founder Behind a $100 Million Luxury Travel Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer

Growth Strategies

This Is the Right Way to Build a Lasting Brand

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week