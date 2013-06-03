Leadership

A New Dell Initiative Asks Women Entrepreneurs to Give Back

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Downtown Project
Progress and Potential

Want to know how a society -- in the developing world especially -- really ticks? Ask the women.

From Nairobi to New Guinea, women have long served as the family's primary caretaker -- cooking, cleaning and supplies gathering. They're also increasingly the family's breadwinner. It's a sad fact that in war-torn or impoverished parts of the world, men are often forced to either pick up arms or earn money in remote locations, away from their families -- leaving women to look after children and the household.

Last year, entrepreneurship activity among men and women was almost equal in most sub-Saharan Africa economies, according to the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor survey. In Ecuador, Panama, Ghana, Nigeria and Thailand, the rate of entrepreneurship among females was higher than that for males.

Women entrepreneurs have benefited, in part, by the rise of microfinance. That access to capital -- even at high rates of interest -- is credited with helping women either start or expand a microenterprise and, by extension, more sustainably provide for their families.

In time, these businesses may grow beyond their "micro" label. They may scale up and create thousands, if not millions, of jobs. The potential is thrilling.

Dell kicked off a new initiative to foster the careers of one million aspiring women entrepreneurs by mobilizing thousands of successful businesswomen to provide their time or financial support to other women.

Dell announced its initiative, called "Pay it Forward," at its annual gathering of female business leaders from around the globe at a hotel outside Istanbul, Turkey. The ongoing civil unrest in Turkey served as a poignant backdrop for discussions of the rapidly expanding economy's growing pains and obstacles to gender parity there, despite its up-and-coming startup market. Women account for just nine percent of Turkey's entrepreneurs, according to Melek Pulatkonak, the founder of the Turkish Women's International Network.

Karen Quintos, Dell's chief marketing officer, spoke to a crowd of about 160 women representing 13 countries and emphasized that every woman in the audience could amplify her own experience and success by helping at least 10 women over the next two years. If the 10,000 members of Dell's wider women's networks were to help 10 women, who then turned around and supported 10 more women, then "we can collectively impact the future of other economies," Quintos said.

The campaign aims to improve women's access to information, technology, capital and networks that would help them reach their business goals. It is the latest example of a multinational stepping up to foster entrepreneurship in emerging markets. To facilitate an ongoing dialogue, a new website and mobile app will provide participants with suggestions for outreach and opportunities to track their commitments.

The UN Foundation's Girl Up campaign and the Girl Scouts of the USA are supporting the initiative. "It will create this movement of women, saying, 'How can I help you? Let's do this together,' " said Elizabeth Gore, a resident entrepreneur at the United Nations Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group working to build support for U.N. causes.

The immediate result of the initiative, Gore said, would be telling "very personal and very inspiring stories that are individually and geographically based." The long-term goal is to create a ripple effect of women helping other women. Today we are still debating whether women can "have it all" and if women are helping each other or slamming each other, she said. "That we're still asking these questions shows how much we need this movement."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

5 Things Business Leaders Hate (And How to Deal With Them)

Leadership

Why a Strong Mindset is the Foundation of a Successful Entrepreneurial Career

Leadership

How the Memory of His Fallen Brothers Powers Dakota Meyer's Passion