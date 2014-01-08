Growth Strategies

Game On: China Lifts 14-Year Ban on Video Game Consoles

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Game On: China Lifts 14-Year Ban on Video Game Consoles
Image credit: China Daily
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The floodgates to China's gaming market have opened with the lift of a 14-year ban on the manufacture and sale of video game consoles.

The most populous nation on earth instated the ban in 2000 for fear of corrupting its youth, but will now allow for distribution of consoles in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone -- a 29-square-kilometer testing ground for new economic reforms established last year.

News of the lift was met with cautious optimism -- particularly by three of the world's largest console creators: Sony (PlayStation), Microsoft (Xbox) and Nintendo (Wii).

Related: Many Believe China Will Soon Overtake the U.S. as World's Leading Superpower

While Nintendo shares jumped more than 10 percent in Tokyo, according to a CNN report, China's gaming market has proliferated for over a decade in the absence of consoles through the popularity of PCs, mobile devices and online gaming -- leaving questions as to whether consumers will choose to re-adapt.

Consoles and games have also long been available on China's black market.

Additionally, the government noted that the repeal was only temporary, and that foreign products -- such as the widely popular games that include explicit content and thus are currently banned in China -- will still be subject to regulatory approval. 

Related: How to Be a Gaming Entrepreneur

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

3 Things to Consider When Creating a Spinoff Company

Growth Strategies

4 Tips for Successfully Breaking Into a Saturated Industry

Growth Strategies

How Localizing Your Webite's Content Can Boost Sales