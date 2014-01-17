Technology

Not Fun and Games: Weak Wii U Sales Leads Nintendo to Lower Forecast

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Business isn't all fun and games at Japan's Nintendo Co. The creator of such classic games as Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda is reporting an operating loss of about $335.7 million for its fiscal year ending in March. That's down from its initial expectation of a $959 million profit.

The culprit: disappointing holiday sales of its struggling Wii U system. Nintendo lowered its sales forecast of the Wii U console to 2.8 million units, down from a projected 9 million units.

Industry experts said that the wide group of consumers who made the original Wii console a smash hit are not aware that the Wii U is a new system. The console also suffers from a lack of software even after being on the market for over a year.

The Wii console was first released in the U.S. in November 2012.

Related: GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook

Nintendo faces an uphill battle in the coming year, with fierce competition from the newly-released Sony Playstation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One systems, which both saw high sales during the holidays and are technologically superior.

Nintendo President Satoru Iwata said in a statement that a price drop on the Wii successor in the U.S. and Europe failed to help the company reach its original forecasts.

The bright spot for the game maker continues to be its portable 3DS system, which was the top-selling console in the U.S in 2013 with more than 11.5 million units sold. Still, Nintendo lowered sales prediction of the handheld from 18 million units to 13.5.

Related: Microsoft and Sony Battle for Gaming Supremacy This Holiday Season

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why You Need to Start Automating Repetitive Tasks

Technology

Even Silicon Valley Giants Struggle Keeping Tech Talent. Here's How to Do Better.

Technology

Why the Internet's Infrastructure Is About to Be Disrupted