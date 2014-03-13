IPO

Take-and-Bake Pizza Chain Papa Murphy's Files for $70 Million IPO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza chain's parent company filed for an initial public offering Tuesday, with the goal of raising $70 million.

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., controlled by private-equity firm Lee Equity Partners, has applied to be listed under the ticker symbol "FRSH." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.  

Papa Murphy's claims to be the largest take-and-bake pizza chain in the U.S., with international locations in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates more than 1,425 restaurants worldwide, most of which are franchised locations.

Related: Sbarro, a Food-Court Staple, May File for Bankruptcy as Early as Next Week

The pizza chain reported a net loss of $2.6 million in 2013, while increasing revenue 20 percent to $80.5 million. Papa Murphy's has been a franchisee favorite, due to the simplified business model of take-and-bake pizza. Franchisees are expected to open between 105 and 115 units in 2014.

2014 has been a hot year for IPOs thus far. While tech IPOs have been especially common, fast-casuals such as Zoes Kitchen, which filed for an $80.5 million IPO earlier this week, are also similar eager to enter the public markets.    

Related: Papa Murphy's, Wingstop Expanding Franchises to the United Arab Emirates

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IPO

Even If You Don't Plan to IPO, You Should Run Your Business Like a Public Company

IPO

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO

IPO

From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering