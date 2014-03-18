Bitcoin

Glitch Sparks Ongoing Blockchain Outage; Mt. Gox Resurrects Site to Let Users Check Balances

Image credit: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Mt. Gox’s website is mysteriously back up and Blockchain.info is frustratingly down. Ah, the roller coaster drama Bitcoin users endure.

Blockchain.info crashes, but funds remain unscathed  
Blockchain.info, Bitcoin’s most popular Bitcoin wallet and block explorer service, blames a “bug in some database handling code” for causing an ongoing outage. Its site now reads “We Will Be Back Shortly,” and directs visitors to the company’s Twitter feed for updates.  

Blockchain Limited Chief Security Officer Andreas M. Antonopoulos said on the company’s blog yesterday that the outage “may last more than an hour.” That was nearly 20 hours ago. A more recent blog post reports that the company is “working around the clock” to fix the problem.

Blockchain.info houses some 1.4 million Bitcoin wallets, all of which Antonopoulos said are “safe” while the site is offline. He also noted that the “security of funds and the completion of executed transactions” also remain unaffected by the outage.

“Unlike other services that have ownership over private keys, Blockchain is superior because it allows users to access their private keys, thus enabling them to have access to their funds under circumstances such as this,” a blog post by the “Blockchain Team” reads.

Addressing mounting customer concerns, the company also posted instructions on how to import Blockchain.info funds into a Bitcoin wallet client called MultiBit. Blockchain.info customers who don’t have a wallet backup are being asked to fill out a helpdesk request.  

Mt. Gox resurrects its website…Kind of
Meanwhile, signs of life are showing over at troubled Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox. Its website, which went blank last month, is now mysteriously back up and letting users log in and check their wallet balances.

But not without a hefty legal disclaimer:

This balance confirmation service is provided on this site only for the convenience of all users.

Please be aware that confirming the balance on this site does not constitute a filing of rehabilitation claims under the civil rehabilitation procedure and note that the balance amounts shown on this site should also not be considered an acknowledgment by MtGox Co., Ltd. of the amount of any rehabilitation claims of users.

Rehabilitation claims under a civil rehabilitation procedure become confirmed from a filing which is followed by an investigation procedure. The method for filing claims will be published on this site as soon as we will be in situation to announce it.

So Mt. Gox customers can at last check their balances, but they still don’t know if they’ll ever be able to retrieve their money, even partially.

