So Google's Hiring a Pokémon Master, Eh? The Best April Fools' Day Pranks of 2014

April 1, 2014 4 min read

It's not always fun to get pranked but it is fun to watch someone else who is. Today being April Fools', it's the best day for watching pranks go off -- in your company and elsewhere around the web.

We've collected some of the most outrageous pranks we've seen so far, from companies such as Google, Virgin and Hootsuite. Unless you are a real-life Pokémon Master. Then, by all means, take one or all of these seriously.

Google wants to hire the most exceptional ... WHAT?

So, you've been dying to land your dream job at tech giant Google. Here's your chance. Google Maps is looking to hire something it's calling a Pokémon Master.

Not sure what that means? Us either. In its April Fools' Day prank, Google said it worked with Pokémon and Nintendo to "develop a new training tool to help people hone their Pokémon-capturing abilities using Google Maps."

Perhaps the video below (which already has nearly 4 million views on YouTube) will provide some clarity:

Related: April Fools: 4 Apps for Office Pranks

Hootsuite goes virtual (reality)

By now, you've most likely heard about Facebook's $2 billion acquisition of virtual reality platform Oculus Rift. So, of course, social-media management tool Hootsuite wants in on the action. Today, the company announced integration with Oculus Rift, offering a virtual reality social-media dashboard.

Features include: the ability to collaborate in "virtual command center environments" to handle high volume or sensitive social media responses, to "immerse yourself" in customer feedback, and avoid carpal tunnel by pushing virtual buttons instead of real ones.

Hootsuite can't be for real, right? Still no word from its media team about the validity of this wild new tool. [Update: Yep. Hootsuite confirmed that it's a prank.]

Birchbox's can't-miss 'app update'

"Groundbreaking." "Life-altering." This is how cosmetics-and grooming-products subscription service Birchbox describes its new "app update."

Too shy to ask your friend about her flawless makeup? Birchbox's Insta-Product I.D. features can examine photos to tell users exactly what brand of lipstick or wrinkle cream a person is using. Better yet, men can use the app with Birchbox's new trimmer attachment for their smartphone to select a "custom stubble style" and actually shave their face -- the perfect shave every time.

Oh, wait, it's April Fools' Day. Nevermind.

Related: Kitten Races, Ping Pong, Naps -- and Productivity?

Want a car? Give us your kids.

Perhaps you've heard of Kars 4 Kids. It's a non-profit that facilitates the donation of old and used cars and the proceeds go to educational, developmental and recreational programs for Jewish youth and their families. But for April Fools' Day this year, the organization has turned its donation model on its head.

Today, prospective donors will be directed to a new division called Kids 4 Kars. Here's the hook: you donate your kid, Kids 4 Kars will pick them up within 24 hours. In return, you get "a lifetime of vacation, guaranteed."

Wow. Just, wow.

Virgin and Nest bring you personalized, in-flight climates.

We sort of wish this prank was true. On Virgin America website, founder and entrepreneur extraordinaire Richard Branson appears in a video announcing a partnership with smart thermostat maker Nest. Why? They've developed the new Total Temperature Control (TTC). In other words, Virgin planes will features Nest technology in the seatbacks, allowing flyers to control their own personal climate settings.

In the video (below) Branson and Nest co-founder and chief executive Tony Fadell fist bump after Branson tests temperature settings like "Cancun Afternoon" and "Chicago Polar Vortex."

Related: 10 Gadgets to Boost Your Office's Fun Factor