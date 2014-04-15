Twitter Geeks Out on Data, Acquires Gnip

April 15, 2014 1 min read

Gnip (pronounced “guh-nip”) is a social data startup based in Boulder, Colo., that analyzes the content and geographical location of public tweets.

The six-year-old company, which has been working with Twitter since 2010 and claims to be the first authorized reseller of Twitter data, also collects data from Tumblr, FourSquare, Instagram and other social networks.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fresh off the acquisition, Twitter plans to “offer more sophisticated data sets and better data enrichments, so that even more developers and businesses big and small around the world can drive innovation using the unique content that is shared on Twitter,” according to a company blog post.