Customer Engagement

OK, You Can Sue Us: General Mills Scraps Controversial Terms of Service Updates

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Last week, General Mills updated its terms of service. With the updated legal terms, customers that engaged with General Mills or any of its big-name brands by joining one of its online communities (though not, as it turns out, Facebook or Twitter since they have their own terms of use), subscribing to a digital newsletter, participating in a contest or downloading a coupon, would ostensibly forgo their right to sue the company, with forced arbitration as their only legal option in the event of a complaint. 

Related: Dislike: If You 'Like' General Mills on Facebook, You Can't Sue the Company

But following a vocal backlash from customers, many of whom took to social media to lambast the new terms and call for a boycott, the food giant behind Cheerios, Pillsbury and Häagen-Dazs released two blog posts: the first, in an attempt to clear up any "mischaracterization" of the changes, and the second to announce that the updates were scrapped altogether.

In a blog post titled, "We've listened – and we’re changing our legal terms back," Kirstie Foster, the company's director of External Communications explained the company felt arbitration, rather than litigation "would have simply streamlined how complaints are handled. Many companies do the same, and we felt it would be helpful. But consumers didn’t like it."

To that end, Foster wrote, "on behalf of our company and our brands, we would also like to apologize. We’re sorry we even started down this path. And we do hope you’ll accept our apology." It seems that more than ever with social media, when customers talk, companies find themselves quickly compelled to listen.

Related: Dove Pulls NJ 'Armpit' Billboard in Wake of Criticism

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Engagement

When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key

Customer Engagement

To Stay Ahead in the Online Fashion Space, This CFO Looks Beyond Trends

Customer Engagement

How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model