How Do You Take Your Eggs? This Startup Likes Them 'Golden'

April 24, 2014 2 min read

One kitchen gadget inventor is looking to turn the fabled notion of golden eggs into reality.

Call him cracked, but entrepreneur Geraint Krumpe has taken to Kickstarter to unveil the Golden Goose, a hand-powered contraption that utilizes centrifugal force to scramble raw eggs within their shells.

When boiled, the eggs emerge a striking soft-yellow hue -- and no beating is necessary when frying them up on the stove. See the contraption in action below:

Krumpe, founder of Chicago-based Y Line Product Design, noted that the device is composed of recyclable and 3-D printed materials. He hopes to ship the first pilot production round in September.

While kitchen gadgets of this nature typically conjure images of cringe worthy late-night infomercials and heaping piles in junk drawers, the Golden Goose has nearly surpassed its $34,500 Kickstarter goal within roughly one week of being introduced. And a video on YouTube detailing the in-shell scrambling procedure currently boasts nearly 10 million views.

While weird food items seem to be gaining steam on social media, only time will tell whether golden eggs attain the cult status of cronuts or macarons, for instance, or simply spoil into obscurity.

