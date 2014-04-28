Personal Branding

The Secrets to Building a Powerful Personal Brand

Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
Leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, expert and consultants all must play the self-promotion game to some degree. They need to separate their personal brand from a business's identity in case failure ensues or ramp up their own publicity to gain clients. But it isn't always easy -- especially in today's world where competition is fierce and the noise is loud.

So how do you build a personal brand that stands out from the crowd? What are some ways to position your personal brand to be top of mind in consumers' heads? And how do you continue to cultivate consumer loyalty with your personal brand?

To answer all these questions and a few more, we'll be speaking with personal-branding pro Jim Joseph. As president of New York-based communications agency Cohn & Wolf, author of three books including The Personal Experience Effect and professor at New York University, Joseph knows a thing or two about developing your own identity. 

Joseph will be joining me this Thursday for a compelling Google Hangout. You can watch the Hangout right here starting at 2 p.m. EST. See you soon.

