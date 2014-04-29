Mark Zuckerberg Gets Waxed (Don't Worry. It's Not What You Think.)

April 29, 2014 1 min read

It keeps getting better for Mark Zuckerberg.

The Facebook king has now been immortalized in wax at legendary Madame Tussauds in the touristy Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood of San Francisco.

Clad in his signature hoodie and jeans, the barefooted Zuckerberg joins such figures as President Obama, Kate Winslet, Michael Jackson in all their waxy glory.

It took 20 artists and over 800 hours to create the Zuckerberg doppelganger, which is part of the “Spirit of San Francisco” exhibit.

The fifth Madame Tussauds location in the U.S. will open in San Francisco on June 26. There are 17 locations worldwide.

