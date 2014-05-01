Business Cards

Calling All Design Snobs: Show Us Your Business Card

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In these days of smartphones and LinkedIn, there’s been plenty of talk that business cards are over. But go to a networking event without them, and you’re doomed. Go to a networking event with a poorly-designed one, and you’re also doomed.

Design aficionados: We want to see your business card. Why do you think it stands out from the pack? Is it the unique font, the weight or feel of the paper or something else?

Send us photos of your beloved business card, and tell us why you love it. Note: The card must be your own, not someone else’s. And feel free to block out your contact information.

We will accept pictures starting today through Tuesday, May 6. You can submit pictures in the following ways:

  • Upload or post a link to your photo in the comments section below

  • Tweet your pic using the hashtag #EntBC

  • Post on Instagram using the hashtag #EntBC

Related: Business Card Do's and Don'ts

