Overcoming Obstacles

The Philosophical Guide to Turning Trials Into Triumph

Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Philosophy used to be something boring and heavy I had to study in school.

Only a few times when I saw an inspirational quote I recognized did I perk up in my desk and show interest during class.

What if you could learn philosophy in a way that is actually fun, practical and useful for your life now?

A way that could help you manage uncertainty, find the mentor of your dreams or help you understand the importance of obstacles and failure and learn why they are necessary for our success.

Enter Ryan Holiday, author of The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph (Portfolio, 2014).

He comes on The School of Greatness in this special episode to share his wealth of knowledge on how to integrate the ancient philosophy of stoicism to maximize your business and life.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • What exactly is Stoicism?
  • The interplay between Emotional Intelligence and Stoicism
  • Why perception of right and wrong is everything
  • About the reality distortion field
  • How to overcome obstacles
  • How to change one’s relationship with failure
  • The importance of feedback
  • How Winston Churchill used contained failure against Nazi Germany
  • What an A to Z thinker is and how to become that
  • Ideas are abundant, excellent action is the limiting factor
  • Using ancient philosophy to maximize will power
  • Fascinating insight into the question, “which is more powerful, a wise mind or a big heart?”
  • Wether someone can achieve great success in their career while having a great relationship
  • Plus much more…

 

