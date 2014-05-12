Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch

May 12, 2014 1 min read

Fans of wearable tech will want to get a look at this.

In March, when Google unveiled Android Wear, its platform for wearable devices, we got a solid first look at Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch. With a round watchface, the Moto 360 has a sleek yet classic design. The video Motorola released hints at how the device will run Android Wear.

LG simultaneously announced plans for the LG G smartwatch. But, alas, no nifty promotional video to whet our appetitites.

Until now. As you'll see in the video below, the LG G smartwatch has a rectangular face, rubber wristband and comes in black and gold/white options.

As LG describes it: "Sleek and lightweight for all-day comfort. Metal body for a timeless look. Ready for anything, anytime with a single charge."

What do you think of the LG G smartwatch? Would you prefer it over the Moto 360? Let us know in the comments below.