My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartwatches

Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Fans of wearable tech will want to get a look at this.

In March, when Google unveiled Android Wear, its platform for wearable devices, we got a solid first look at Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch. With a round watchface, the Moto 360 has a sleek yet classic design. The video Motorola released hints at how the device will run Android Wear.

LG simultaneously announced plans for the LG G smartwatch. But, alas, no nifty promotional video to whet our appetitites.

Until now. As you'll see in the video below, the LG G smartwatch has a rectangular face, rubber wristband and comes in black and gold/white options. 

As LG describes it: "Sleek and lightweight for all-day comfort. Metal body for a timeless look. Ready for anything, anytime with a single charge."

What do you think of the LG G smartwatch? Would you prefer it over the Moto 360? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartwatches

Have Smartwatches Already Peaked?

Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

Smartwatches

This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens