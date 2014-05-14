Ask the Expert

The Very First PR Step a Startup Needs to Take

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: What would be the first step you should take regarding PR when you have a new startup. How do you get the first word out about your business out there?
-Sarah Rack

A: This is a great question and one that I get asked frequently. PR is an aspect of the business that you should be thinking about as you are simultaneously developing your company and launching it. It's cohesive with other marketing and public facing aspects of your business and should be addressed in conjunction when thinking about things like: What will my website convey? Who are my customers? Who am I competing against?

The first step is making sure that you have clear communication about your company. It should resonate for your end users, and it should be differentiated from your competitors.

Related: How to Generate Publicity on a Shoe-String Budget

At Moxie, we run a comprehensive exercise to identify who is in your sandbox and develop corporate messaging that's both authentic to your brand and clearly spells out your defensible differentiators. It's important to understand the opportunities between your competitors' conveyed and perceived differentiators and to make sure that what you are doing is newsworthy and articulated appropriately.

Also, it's important to note to keep in mind that it's more critical to have the best product and brand than the first product or brand. You don't want hiccups in your startup identified by press and the public before you've had a chance to properly address it. You also need to make sure that before you introduce yourself to the public you've got the most robust well-oiled machine. It's hard to win over reporters and customers if their first experience with your brand is anything less than stellar. We are too busy to easily give things a second shot, and media doesn't forget mistakes easily, so you should expect future press coverage to reference past missteps.

Now let's assume your company is 100 percent ready for prime-time consumption, the next step is to understand who covers your industry. Take the time to read those blogs and trade publications and understand why you are relevant to the press.

Dozens of new startups launch each day. Everyone thinks they have a story to tell. Reporters are bombarded with pitches every day. At the same time, dozens of startups fail each day, and media must be skeptical about who they cover. No one wants to write about companies that are here today and gone tomorrow. They want to write about disruptors that have market longevity.

Related: How to Build Your Own Brand Buzz

Lastly, it's critical that you have a realistic view of PR. If you think it's your meal ticket to getting millions of customers at launch, then I strongly suggest you reevaluate where PR sits within your marketing plan. It's not the media’s job to get you customers -- it's their job to tell a compelling newsworthy story.

So here are some quick tips on how to get the first word out about your business:

Craft a newsworthy brand narrative. This is different from your marketing materials and should specifically be designed to tell a story about what you are doing and how it fits into the news landscape.

Explain your unique selling proposition. You should be able to describe how you are different from your competitors and how your communication strategy is distinct, as you don't want to be known as another "fad" or "me too" company.

Understand your audience. I don't mean your customers, I mean the press you want to reach.  Determine what is different about each outlet. If you want them to spend the time talking to you (and hopefully writing about you), you need to take the time to get to know them, what they write about and their perspective on your industry.

Focus on being genuine and relevant.  Make sure you are telling an authentic story and brand mission and determine what about it is newsworthy.

Don't annoy media. They get hounded every day by startups, PR agencies, founders and more. Their job isn't to write about you. Their job is to get scoops, break news and thoughtfully evaluate companies and products that are useful to their readers or viewers. So make sure you are delivering value to them, respecting their work and understand they have their own agenda of how to break news.  

Related: Tips for Pitching the Media

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?

Ask the Expert

The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent

Ask the Expert

How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media