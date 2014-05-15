Square Now Lets You Issue Partial Refunds

May 15, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business owners who process credit-card payments on their mobile devices will be happy to hear that mobile payments company Square now allows users to process partial refunds to their customers.

The new feature is the latest improvement to Square Register, which now asks sellers the amount they would like to refund. The remaining amount will still be eligible for refunds if another is needed in the future. Partial refunds are not available for orders on Square Market, its ecommerce component.

Square, which unveiled an offline mode last month, has also added a new variable discounts feature that allows merchants to set up discounts from their app or dashboard without specifying a dollar amount first. The discount can later be applied to a variety of purchases.

The company also introduced a "night-shift mode" to allow for continuous sales report through the night and into the next morning. The mobile app has also been improved to make sales reports easier to read.

Related: Square Unveils 'Offline Mode' and Inventory Tracking Features