Licensing

3 Pitfalls to Avoid in Licensing Agreements

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Managing Partner, Licensing Brands, Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you are a licensee manufacturing a product or the brand owner licensing your product, the definitions, requirements and terms stipulated in the licensing contract are crucially important. Since many of us have no idea how to go about finding a brand licensing professional, we relegate negotiation of the business terms to our attorneys.

Related: Why Licensing is the Best Way to Get Your Product on Store Shelves

The truth is, attorneys are qualified to address the legal language, such as reps & warranties, indemnification and infringement, but in most cases are not familiar enough with licensing agreement terms, including test protocols, authorized channels, approvals and quality controls, to negotiate them properly on our behalf. Unless you, or someone on your team, has experience in negotiating licensing agreements, you risk falling into one of the three most egregious business term pitfalls in standard licensing contracts. Watch out for:

Nets sales. This may be the most important definition in any licensing contract. The royalties owed are dependent on this definition. The definition contemplates that items such as returns, allowances and discounts are not subject to royalty.

It is critical that both the manufacturer and brand owner understand the definition and can live with it. Each party should pay particular attention to the deducted amounts. Often, the amount is limited to a specific percentage of the gross sales. Both parties must understand what items cannot be deducted from net sales. If the parties are unaware, the unplanned costs can turn out to be significant and, if caught in an audit, can be subject to penalty.

Related: Brand Licensing Provides More Outlets for Profit and Exposure

Royalties and guaranteed payments. Royalties are calculated by multiplying net sales by the royalty rate. The royalty rate is the percentage of net sales to be paid by the licensee to the licensor. Licensing contracts often stipulate that royalties are to be paid on inter-company, as well as, third-party transactions.

Guaranteed periodic minimum royalty payments, also referred to as "minimums,'' are calculated based on a percentage of the forecasted net sales and royalties earned. It is customary for the minimums to become fully earned upon execution of the agreement, even if the agreement is legally terminated. That is why it is critical that the licensee be prepared to make an investment in the license over the entire life of the agreement.

Quality control and compliance. This is one of the most important sections to the licensor. If the licensed products do not meet the quality standards stipulated in the contract, they will not be approved for sale. Most licensing agreements will stipulate the licensor's quality standards as a test protocol.

Test protocols are standards set out by the industry for each product category. If no standards are provided, the licensee should inquire as to what the standards are to ensure the licensed product will be approved in time to meet committed ship dates. The licensee must comply at all times with all laws in the development of their licensed product. Any breach of the compliance standards can result in recalls, with devastating impact to both the licensor and the licensee.

While licensing agreements by their nature tend to be one-sided to protect the brand owner, a solid understanding by both parties will ensure everyone gets off on the right foot.

Related: Licensing Your Product

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Licensing

The Definitive Guide to Licensing: When You Get a Great Idea, What Do You Do Next?

Licensing

How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader

Licensing

6 Steps to Qualifying a Prospective Licensee