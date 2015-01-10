My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Memory

For a Memory Boost, Ditch the Laptop and Write It Down by Hand

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In our technology saturated, hyper-connected sci-fi reality, handwriting often seems like a relic of the distant past. Communication happens through email, notes are taken on tablets, and schedules are marked up on smartphones -- who has time to scrawl anything out by hand anymore?

But perhaps we shouldn't be so quick to forsake the act of putting the pen to the page. Turns out, there are real benefits to be gleaned from the process, benefits that typing can't replicate.

We already know that handwriting is instrumental when we're first learning to read and write --  kids learn to read more quickly when they are taught to write by hand, rather than on a computer – but new research suggests that it may also be beneficial long after we've mastered both skills.

Related: A Possible Perk for Coffee Addicts: Better Long-Term Memory

In a series of three experiments published this month in Psychological Science, college students were divided into two groups; one group was instructed to attend lectures and take notes by hand on paper and the other was told to type up their notes on laptops.

While the students who typed out their notes were able to take more of them (in many cases, producing near verbatim transcripts of the lecture), when tested on conceptual understanding of the material they performed worse than their longhand note taking peers.

Interestingly, this gap in achievement persisted even when students were given a week to study their notes before being tested on the material. Despite having nearly complete transcripts of the lectures, laptop note takers were unable to digest and process what they'd recorded as well as those who had taken far less notes the old fashioned way.

Related: How to Write an Unforgettable Thank-You Note

So what gives? Writing by hand is ungainly and slower than typing, but that could be an advantage when it comes to retention and understanding, the authors speculate. Unlike laptop note takers, who could mentally check-out during the lecture confident in their ability to capture nearly every word, longhand note takers were forced to pay attention to what was being said. They didn't have the luxury of recording everything, and so they had to process and condense information in real time. 

In general, the more verbatim a student's notes, the lower his or her retention of the lecture material, the authors found. "It appears that students who use laptops can take notes in a fairly mindless, rote fashion, with little analysis or synthesis by the brain," they wrote. "This kind of shallow transcription fails to promote a meaningful understanding or application of the information."

Beware the "shallow transcription" trap -- the next time you find yourself mindlessly typing up notes during a phone call or at a meeting, try trading the computer for a pen and a piece of paper. It may feel archaic and wrong at first, but go with it. Your memory will thank you later.

Related: 3 Easy Tricks to Improve Your Memory

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Memory

7 Strategies You Can Use to Improve Your Memory

Memory

Science Says You Can Do This Simple Action to Boost Your Memory

Memory

Sleep May Unlock Previously Unavailable Memories