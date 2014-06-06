Taco Bell

Will Taco Bell's Latest Mashup Be a Hit?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

In the now well-known tradition of fast-food mashups, Taco Bell is rolling out a new menu offering: the Quesarito. 

The Quesarito is a burrito wrapped up in a grilled quesadilla loaded with melted cheese. A long-standing rumored "secret menu" item, the Quesarito will become a permanent menu item on June 9.

 “We’re constantly hearing stories about two great things coming together to create something extraordinary and that takes on a life of its own,” said Chris Brandt, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We have just that with the Quesarito." 

Related: 8 Totally Weird Fast-Food Items That Everyone Is Talking About

Taco Bell reports that the Quesarito is the best-selling product in the test market since Taco Bell's most famous mashup: Doritos Locos Tacos. Doritos Locos Tacos were the brand's most successful product launch ever, selling more than 835 million tacos since March 2012.

Taco Bell has found its niche with items like Doritos Locos Tacos and the Waffle Taco that not only appeal to customers, but also hit the social-media sweet spot as buzz-worthy, quirky concoctions. If Taco Bell plays its cards right, the Quesarito promises to be yet another one of the chain's mashup hits. 

Related: The Real Reason Taco Bell Made the Waffle Taco

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment

Taco Bell

This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable