Will Taco Bell's Latest Mashup Be a Hit?

In the now well-known tradition of fast-food mashups, Taco Bell is rolling out a new menu offering: the Quesarito.

The Quesarito is a burrito wrapped up in a grilled quesadilla loaded with melted cheese. A long-standing rumored "secret menu" item, the Quesarito will become a permanent menu item on June 9.

“We’re constantly hearing stories about two great things coming together to create something extraordinary and that takes on a life of its own,” said Chris Brandt, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We have just that with the Quesarito."

Taco Bell reports that the Quesarito is the best-selling product in the test market since Taco Bell's most famous mashup: Doritos Locos Tacos. Doritos Locos Tacos were the brand's most successful product launch ever, selling more than 835 million tacos since March 2012.

Taco Bell has found its niche with items like Doritos Locos Tacos and the Waffle Taco that not only appeal to customers, but also hit the social-media sweet spot as buzz-worthy, quirky concoctions. If Taco Bell plays its cards right, the Quesarito promises to be yet another one of the chain's mashup hits.

