Uber

Uber Breaks a Record With Its Latest Funding Round

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
2 min read

Uber, the shared-car service, raised $1.2 billion in new funding, in a deal that sets the record for a valuation from a direct funding round.

The latest round was led by Fidelity Investments, which invested about $425 million. The round also featured $209 million from money manager Wellington Management and $175 million from investment firm BlackRock. The Wall Street Journal says four venture firms also participated: Summit Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Google Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

That round gives Uber an uber-valuation, though it is unclear exactly what that value is. The Journal pegs it at $18.2 billion, while Bloomberg News says it is $17 billion.

Either way, there has never been a tech company with a value set that high through direct funding rounds. (Some private companies fetched higher valuations because of acquisitions or indirect funding.) As Anand Sanwal, CEO of research firm CB Insights, told Bloomberg: “It’s a testament to the traction and opportunity ahead of the company. Their vision is obviously much larger than just a taxi service.”

Related: The Median Income of an Uber Driver in NYC Is $100,000

So how big is Uber now? At the low end of the valuation estimate, the company is worth more than better-known brands like Goodyear Tire (which keep the cars on the roads), AutoNation and CarMax (where the drivers buy their cars) and Progressive Insurance and Hartford Insurance (where they might be insured). What's more, Uber is larger in value than competitors Avis Budget Group and Hertz Global. 

Uber is using the new money to continue to fuel its expansion. Right now, the company operates in 128 cities in 37 countries. In an interview with Bloomberg, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick said the company would also continue to experiment “aggressively” with lowering prices.

Uber is also testing the waters of moving away from just the transportation of people and focusing on its ability to run a full-fledged logistics network to shepherd goods. In April, it started experimenting with a courier service for deliveries in New York City, with hints it could expand the service in other cities.

Related: Tread Lightly on Regulating the Sharing Economy

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'