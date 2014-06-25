Social Media

Taking Aim at Twitter, Facebook Ramps Up Celeb Presence

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

In an effort to court high profile users and create more "public" content, Facebook has hired former Time Inc. digital strategy veteran John Cantarella, to be the company's Head of Global Influencer Partnerships, reported Re/Code.  

In this newly-created role, Cantarella is expected to work with big names and celebrities to encourage them to use their Facebook profiles more.  He is the most recent addition of a slate of other Hollywood-centric hires including Sibyl Goldman, who was previously the executive VP of new media at Ryan Seacrest's production company before joining Facebook to oversee entertainment partnerships.

Related: Twitter Announces Support of GIFs, the Internet Goes Crazy

The continued emphasis on landing famous people (the company has also toyed with a VIP-only app) is another sign that Facebook is taking a few cues from its competitor Twitter. The social giant has already integrated Twitter-like features including trending news, hashtags, referencing @ symbols and verified accounts on the platform.  

It was also announced this week that as part the company's Public Content Solutions Program, NBC is including a live Facebook feed in the Today Show's Orange Room, with help from social insights company Spredfast. 

Related: The ‘Yo’ Explosion Comes Full Circle: Viral App Gets Hacked

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?