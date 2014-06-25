Taking Aim at Twitter, Facebook Ramps Up Celeb Presence

June 25, 2014 2 min read

In an effort to court high profile users and create more "public" content, Facebook has hired former Time Inc. digital strategy veteran John Cantarella, to be the company's Head of Global Influencer Partnerships, reported Re/Code.

In this newly-created role, Cantarella is expected to work with big names and celebrities to encourage them to use their Facebook profiles more. He is the most recent addition of a slate of other Hollywood-centric hires including Sibyl Goldman, who was previously the executive VP of new media at Ryan Seacrest's production company before joining Facebook to oversee entertainment partnerships.

Related: Twitter Announces Support of GIFs, the Internet Goes Crazy

The continued emphasis on landing famous people (the company has also toyed with a VIP-only app) is another sign that Facebook is taking a few cues from its competitor Twitter. The social giant has already integrated Twitter-like features including trending news, hashtags, referencing @ symbols and verified accounts on the platform.

It was also announced this week that as part the company's Public Content Solutions Program, NBC is including a live Facebook feed in the Today Show's Orange Room, with help from social insights company Spredfast.

Related: The ‘Yo’ Explosion Comes Full Circle: Viral App Gets Hacked