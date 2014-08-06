McDonald's

McDonald's Tests a 60-Second Drive-Thru Guarantee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

McDonald's is betting it can speed up its drive-thru service -- and real food is on the line.

The burger chain is promising that guests at designated restaurants will receive their food in under 60 seconds after paying for it at the drive-thru, reports the Miami Herald. To ensure there is no cheating, customers will be handed timers when they pay for their orders. If it takes more than 60 seconds for the McDonald's crew to assemble and deliver the meal, the chain promises to pay for a complimentary lunch item on a future visit.

Sadly for McDonald's lovers who lunch across the U.S., the promotion is only running at participating South Florida restaurants. The time window is also small: weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. through Aug. 29.

Related: Disappointing Earnings Add to McDonald's Bad Week

Even though the test is limited, the intense time limit could help McDonald's untangle its struggles keeping up with fast food. The influx in new and complicated menu items in recent years has slowed down the fast food giant. In 2013, the average service time was 189.5 seconds, McDonald's slowest average speed in the last 15 years. Last year, the chain announced plans to add a third drive-thru window at new and remodeled restaurants to speed up service.

Aside from time, McDonald's is fighting to stay on top – or even near the top – in the fast-food industry on multiple fronts. Global same-store sales are flat, and U.S. same-store sales have been falling in recent quarters. Last month, McDonald's meat supplier in China was revealed to be selling expired meat, leaving McDonald's menus in the area meatless for weeks. And, McDonald's was dealt a harsh blow last week when the National Labor Relations Board deemed McDonald's a joint employer in employees' lawsuits against the chain.  

Related: Regulator Names McDonald's a 'Joint Employer'

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales