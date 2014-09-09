Smartphones

Go Big or Go Home: Apple Officially Unveils iPhone 6 With Larger Displays

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Ask and ye shall receive, Apple fanboys and girls.

Though Apple has sold roughly 500 million iPhones since the device’s introduction in 2007, people have long clamored for a larger screen display -- particularly given the comparative expanses of competing Android and Windows devices.

Today, those calls have been answered. Apple announced its new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which feature screens measuring 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively. For reference, the iPhone 5s measures 4 inches, while the iPad mini clocks in at 7.9 inches.

Related: Denny's Just Capitalized on Apple's Tech Glitch in a Genius Marketing Move

The iPhone 6 is priced at $199 for 16 GB, $299 for 64 GB and $399 for 128GB. Meanwhile, the iPhone 6 Plus is $100 more at every tier. The phones will ship on September 19, and arrive equipped with iOS 8, which will be available for everyone on September 17. The same three colors will be available as with the fifth generation iPhones: gold, silver and space grey.

While Apple has historically avoided larger screen sizes in order to make its devices more wieldy in-hand, the sixth-generation iPhones will feature new “one-handed” and “landscape” modes for easier use.

Related: With the Apple Watch, It's Time for Smartwatches to Get Serious

So, big screen and easy-to-use interfaces, all in one new package. They are also the slimmest iPhones yet: the iPhone 6 measures .27 inches wide while the iPhone 6 Plus measures .28 inches.

Perhaps most notably, the devices will ship with a mobile payments feature called Apple Pay, which enables users to complete retail transactions with a simple touch of a smartphone. Incorporating NFC (near field communication) technology, users simply hold their finger onto the Touch ID home button and hold the device near a contactless reader, whereupon a secure payment is instantly transacted, Apple said.

Other features include a new “Retina HD” display with curved edges, increased battery life, faster processing speeds and a revamped camera for capturing slo-mo and time-lapse videos.

Related: Should You Buy an iPhone 5S Now or Wait For the iPhone 6?

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartphones

Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand

Smartphones

HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone

Smartphones

Why Just Having Your Phone Near You Messes With Your Brain