Tech Glitches, Delivery Delays: Apple's Latest Product Rollout Has Been a Mess So Far

September 12, 2014 3 min read

While consumer and media response to Apple’s forthcoming range of watches and smartphones has been decidedly mixed, one thing is fairly unanimous: the company’s rollout process seems to have been botched at every turn.

Last night, when pre-order for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus became available at 3 a.m. ET, online shoppers in the U.S. were vexed to arrive at a malfunctioning Apple store, which was down for a total of 2-1/2 hours.

While some consumers were able to successfully order their phones via the Apple Store app for iOS, others tried their luck on carrier websites like AT&T and Verizon, reports CNET. Sprint and T-Mobile, meanwhile, were as glitchy as the Apple site itself.

Related: Apple's Big Announcements and What They Mean to You: The Weekly Roundup

Even users who managed to place an order were met with unexpected delays: the iPhone 6 will deliver within seven to 10 business days, some shoppers reported, while the 6 Plus won’t arrive for another three to four weeks.

Though the iPhone 5 also sold out upon its launch in 2012 at a record pace -- causing Apple to prolong shipment times from one week to three -- this reportedly marks the first time that Apple’s online store has completely crashed.

Frustrated users took to Twitter to vent about the situation:

Odd. If you hit refresh enough times when the Apple Store website is down you get this easter egg. pic.twitter.com/f9r5TggnoF — Jonathan Paull (@zamn) September 12, 2014

Related: Leadership Lessons From Apple CEO Tim Cook

The hilarious responses took a similar tone to the social avalanche on Tuesday when Apple’s livestream -- during which the new products were to be officially unveiled -- similarly crashed. As Apple doesn’t typically livestream its keynotes, those who tuned in were staggered to discover strange error screens, a Mandarin translation dubbed over the audio stream and a maddening string of stops and starts.

Which all begs the question: could Apple have done better? While the onslaught of orders would seem to indicate that the company succeeded from a product perspective, the glitches may be a blight upon Angela Ahrendts, according to CNET -- the former Burberry CEO who joined Apple in May to revamp its underperforming retail and online stores division.

And as for the live stream failures?

If you're having a bad day, remember that there's some guy that needs to tell Tim Cook that half the live stream had Chinese dubbing. — Josh Helfferich (@JoshHelfferich) September 9, 2014

Related: The 'i' Goes Silent: Why Apple Didn't Name Its Smartwatch 'iWatch'