Simple Ways to Overcome Stress in Life

October 21, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



It’s a universal truth that emotions can be difficult to deal with.

But that doesn’t mean you should suppress them. In fact, it’s extremely damaging if you do.

So how do you understand and process emotions in a healthy way? To answer these questions, I brought on one of my favorite relationship experts, Christine Hassler, for Episode 95 of The School of Greatness.

Besides being a premier life coach featured on The Huffington Post, Cosmo, and numerous TV channels, Christine walks her talk when it comes to handling emotions and relationships. She has written several books, and in today’s episode we discuss her new book, Expectation Hangover.

If you’ve ever been in a relationship, you’ll appreciate and learn from my friend and coach Christine Hassler.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: