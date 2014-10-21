Simple Ways to Overcome Stress in Life
It’s a universal truth that emotions can be difficult to deal with.
But that doesn’t mean you should suppress them. In fact, it’s extremely damaging if you do.
So how do you understand and process emotions in a healthy way? To answer these questions, I brought on one of my favorite relationship experts, Christine Hassler, for Episode 95 of The School of Greatness.
Besides being a premier life coach featured on The Huffington Post, Cosmo, and numerous TV channels, Christine walks her talk when it comes to handling emotions and relationships. She has written several books, and in today’s episode we discuss her new book, Expectation Hangover.
If you’ve ever been in a relationship, you’ll appreciate and learn from my friend and coach Christine Hassler.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- The role of expectations in searching for Greatness
- Defining an expectation hangover
- A system for being with the pain of a breakup
- The differences between releasing and recycling emotions
- The Three Types of Emotional Hangovers
- Coping strategies – What works and what doesn’t work
- The Four Areas to Address in a Treatment Plan (in order):
- How to truly experience emotions
- What it means to “make a date with your feelings”
- What Pendulum Thinking is
- Sneaky compensatory strategies and how to shift behavior
- What to do when you find yourself comparing yourself with another
- Defining spirituality and how that connection supports people
- Plus much more…