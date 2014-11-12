Burger King Launches the Ultimate Canadian Mashup: Poutine Topped With a Whopper

November 12, 2014 1 min read

After fast-food mashups like the Tex-Mex Waffle Taco and the French-inspired Cronut, Canada is finally getting its time in the mix-and-match menu spotlight.

Burger King Canada is adding 'Poutine a la Burger' to the menu for the holidays. The item combines the Canadian favorite poutine – fries with cheese curds and gravy – with the beef, mustard, ketchup and pickles of a Whopper.

Poutine and poutine with bacon were already on its menu, but Poutine a la Burger brings the fast-food chain's poutine game to a whole new level. Unsurprisingly, it's not a particularly healthy one – the snack contains a whopping 880 calories.

