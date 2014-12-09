10 Ways You're Already a Success

December 9, 2014 5 min read

Have the inspiring words from your mission statement become buried deep beneath the profit and loss statement?

It’s easy for success to become shallow. When our compass points only to the dollar sign, and life is all about the bottom line, we’re setting ourself up for disaster.

To recognize success solely in the income statement is like driving a Ferrari solely in first gear -- you’ll be as beat up as the engine, and empty as the tank.

Here are 10 ways you’re succeeding beyond the scope of the bank account:

1. You're on time for work and your son’s birthday.

To succeed in the workplace is impressive, to succeed in your family is essential. Having your company flourish but your family falling apart is tragic. If you’re able to make it to your business meetings, and also to your daughter’s piano recital, that’s a priceless success.

2. Making a difference, not just a dollar.

As you sort through your mountain of emails: business proposals, meetings, finances, you come across that one message from someone who is grateful for the benefit of your work.

Never downplay the significance of changing just one person’s life. As entrepreneurs, we’re on a mission to change to world, and that happens with changing people’s lives. The greatest profits happen in people.

3. One step closer.

The power of compounding interest is lost on many because it’s subtle. We chase milestones but forget the millimeters, the incremental growth and change that makes up success. If you’ve ever played Jenga, you know every piece is as important as the next.

If you’ve done just one thing better than you did yesterday, you’ve contributed to your success. That deserves to be acknowledged, even if the entire day wasn’t as great as planned.

4. Taking a stand.

Whether you’re pro or anti Amazon or Chick-fil-A, holding onto your convictions in the face of criticism is a success. Every entrepreneur will confront decisions that challenge them to compromise their beliefs and style.

To “sell-out” may win you some more customers, but exchanging financial profit for your personal convictions is the most tragic of losses. If expectations haven’t taken place of your authenticity, celebrate success.

5. Not what you get, but who you become.

Chances are you’re a different person from five years ago, and you could list a host of personal changes you’re thankful for. Regardless of the increase in the bank account, there’s been an increase in your perseverance, your resilience, your grit.

Success is often blind-sided by materialism, and measured by the white picket fence, but no amount of money can purchase the character traits you’ve cultivated.

6. The payroll privilege.

Navigating through the payroll system typically brings stress, but having any employees is a great privilege. Knowing that your work is creating enough value to support others and their families is an honor.

Seeing a name simply as another number on your payroll budget is overlooking a triumph.

7. Navigating uncharted waters.

Which means you’re making new discoveries. The uncharted waters of research and development can be financially risky, unsure of the ROI, but innovation exists beyond your comfort zone and what’s familiar.

Sticking to your aces may be safe and profitable, but in a world of change and iteration, you don’t want to be Borders in the standing still in the path of Ebooks. The courage it takes to attempt something new is worthy of a pat on the back.

8. You’re healthy.

You haven’t found yourself in the fetal position, broken from a mid-life crises. Your office isn’t littered with Red Bull cans. Your diet includes more than protein bars.

Exercise is crucial for a healthy work-life balance, and will cut your medical bills. Indeed, carving out time requires discipline, but trust that your success in one area of life will spill into others if you are consistent.

9. Wake up doing what you love.

Many have said, “Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” Money is important, but if the "success" of a raise means more stress and less joy, the saner move is to pass on the raise.

Work is a monumental part of life. Statistics show far too many people are miserable in what they do. Money aside, if you’re able to wake up and do what you love, you should be celebrating.

10. Others believe in you.

Even if it’s just your mother, there are people who see your ability to succeed, especially when you don’t. Whether it’s the lizard brain or the Impostor Syndrome, we’re really good at downplaying our abilities and treating our potential like a lottery ticket.

It’s easy to feel down when you haven’t hit your goals, but the fact there are people who believe in you and are cheering you on, is something to be grateful for.

They know your success is inevitable, even when it's not imminent.

