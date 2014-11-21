A Watch That Shoots Lasers? Yes, Please.

November 21, 2014 2 min read

Every morning when I wake up, I wish I could shoot lasers from my wrist. Don't you?

One enterprising hobbyist heard my calls and created a watch that, yes, shoots lasers. (Weep. Tear.)

The watch was built by Patrick Priebe -- my new hero -- using a machined metal body, a carbon-coated cover and a 1,500-miliwatt laser. As you can see in the demonstration below, the laser isn't just some puny beam of light. It burns hot enough to pop a series of balloons.

Did I mention the watch also has an LED screen and tells time, too?

One can only assume that Priebe took inspiration from James Bond, who used a laser watch in 1995's GoldenEye to dramatically escape a train car that was about explode. Kinda cool.

Why anyone would really need a laser watch is beyond explanation -- other than tech-geek fantasy, anyway. Not to mention it is dangerous and probably breaks a few laws.

Priebe apparently isn't the only person crafty (crazy?) enough to create a laser watch. Here's a version that features a 700 miliwatt laser:

And -- because why not? -- here's the clip from GoldenEye where Bond blasts through the train floor with his laser watch. (It happens around the 1:10 mark, and the clip is conveniently set to video-game music.) Enjoy.

